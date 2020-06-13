Society

Dozens gather for another night of peaceful protests in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Nearly three weeks after the death of George Floyd, peaceful demonstrators continue to march the streets of downtown Raleigh on Friday night.

Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that this is the 14th consecutive day of protests in Raleigh. A few dozen peaceful protestors made their way from Nash Square to the Governor's Mansion, while the group N.C. B.O.R.N. (North Carolina Building Our Revolution Now) rallied at the state capitol.


The group is working to demand justice for those who died at the hands of police brutality.


Protestors chanted "Hands up, don't shoot."


On Monday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin lifted the city's curfew and ended the State of Emergency. The curfew was initially put in place after peaceful protests turned violent on the night of May 30.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighprotestvigilgeorge floydraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC has one of the top percent positive test rates in US
Cumberland County Schools consider 'virtual school' as an option
Refunds for COVID-19 canceled concerts can be tough to get
Clayton basketball star leaves Liberty Uni., cites Falwell tweets
BLM yard signs spark debate within Chapel Hill neighborhood
UNC study provides better understanding of coronavirus
Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first
Show More
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
'Blown away:' Fundraiser helps Raleigh small businesses during COVID-19
'This is painful': Cary man barely survives COVID-19
Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen
Second Fayetteville man charged in Market House fire during protest
More TOP STORIES News