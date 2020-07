Dozens plead for change in first public hearing of governor's Racial Equity Task Force

Anita Earls, Associate Justice of the NC Supreme Court

Josh Stein, NC Attorney General

Tarrah Callahan, Executive Director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform

Brooke Locklear Clark, District Court Judge

James E. Clemmons, Jr., Richmond County Sheriff

Mitch Colvin, Mayor of Fayetteville

C.J. Davis, Chief of Durham Police Department

James D. Gailliard, North Carolina General Assembly representative for District 25

Billy Gartin, Sergeant for the Raleigh Police Department

Michael Hawkins, Transylvania County Commissioner

Henderson Hill, Senior Counsel of the ACLU Capital Punishment Project

Erik A. Hooks, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

John Ingram, Sheriff of Brunswick County

John Letteney, Chief of Apex Police Department

Mujtaba Mohammed, North Carolina State Senator representing District 38

Marcia Morey, North Carolina General Assembly Representative for House District 30

Mary Pollard, Executive Director of the North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services Inc

Kerwin Pittman, Founder and Executive Director of Recidivism Reduction Education Program Services

Ronnie Smith, President-Elect of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners

Alan Thornburg, Superior Court Judge for Buncombe County

Talley Wells, Executive Director of the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities

Angelica Wind, Executive Director of Our Voice, Inc.

James Raeford Woodall Jr., District Attorney for the 18th Prosecutorial District in Chatham and Orange counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Circumstances change - just like leadership (and technology). What remains, however, is an insatiable need for new ideas to combat old problems.The reverberating frustrations among minorities were evident again Tuesday as the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice held its first of three public hearings."I think it was a great comment session," Kerwin Pittman, a community activist and member of the task force, told ABC11. "What really rings clear to my mind is one of the steps that we must do is look at the past to move forward."The 23-member task force meets every two weeks as laid out in the Executive Order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in June.was not the first victim of excessive force," Cooper said at the time . "Too many other people of color have been harassed, harmed, injured or killed. Added together, their lives and their stories have made this spotlight too bright to ignore."Cooper further acknowledged that within North Carolina and across the country, members of the Black community are disproportionately victimized by the criminal justice system -- often unfairly. He cited multiple statistics, including that Black adults, are nearly six times more likely to be incarcerated than White adults nationwide, and Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement officers.In addition, Cooper said that when convicted of the same crime, Black men receive, on average, a prison sentence 20 percent longer than White men."These numbers are stark. They tell a story that Black Americans have been living and telling us every day - even when there's no spotlight," Cooper said, acknowledging the trauma that incidents such as Floyd's death inflict upon the Black community. "It's important to recognize these numbers and identify the disparities. But it's even more important and challenging to do something about it."The Task Force has 23 members from a variety of social, economic, religious, geographic and professional backgrounds:Per the Executive Order, Cooper expects a full report with actionable recommendations by December 1.