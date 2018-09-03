SOCIETY

Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue

EMBED </>More Videos

Monday night's discussion came amid another widely-talked about reckoning of historical racial pain: Confederate monuments.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
In the audience and on stage at Duke Monday night sat African-American students, scholars and everyday residents whose ancestors never received their 40 acres and a mule.

It was the 19th-century federally ordered reparation for slavery; A way for newly-freed blacks to have an initial stake in the wealth of the nation. A debt many of these experts say is still owed. But to whom?

"Reparations for blacks who are descendants of those involuntarily brought to America and enslaved here," said Duke Sanford School of Public Policy professor William Darity.

Darity has been a long-time advocate of reparations for black Americans.



"If we had been given what was stated, well given to some and then taken, I do not believe we would have the problems that we had today," said Duke Departments of Economics and Political Science graduate student Amber Hendley.

NC Central professor Malik Edwards mapped out the legal case blacks could make in court.

"The injury to African-Americans has been clearly documented through research on disparities across contexts; whether its education, health, mortality."

Monday night's discussion came amid another widely-talked about reckoning of historical racial pain: The controversy about Confederate monuments such as Silent Sam at UNC-Chapel Hill and the fight over whether to rename historically-named buildings, like Duke's Carr building, because its namesake, Julian Carr -- while crucial to the school's legacy -- was a vocal white supremacist.

"You can almost see us getting rid of certain monuments, getting rid of names of those associated with white supremacy -- these are kinds of reparations. It's at least acknowledging some kind of wrong," Edwards said.

Professor Darity respectfully disagreed.

"I don't think that's a very significant step given the magnitude of the kind of economic disparities that we observed in the United States," he replied.

Those would not be the only disagreements in this lively two-hour long town hall forum.

But one of the biggest looming questions left to be answered was whether the country is even capable of having this conversation given the current state of politics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrace relationswhite supremacistsblack historyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Woman wins more than $2 million in her first spin at slot machine
More Society
Top Stories
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
Exclusive: Family of Raleigh man wants answers in mysterious death
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Authorities search for bear with head stuck in jar in western NC
Deployment done, Garner soldier reunited with baby girl
Harnett County deputies seek suspect after man shot in dispute about vehicle
'All-you-can-eat crab and lobster feast' leads to empty stomachs and wallets
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Show More
Heavy traffic driving home from NC beaches
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
FBI: Suspects rob First Bank in Vass with sawed-off shotgun
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More News