Easter Bunny finds way to bring joy to Knightdale despite coronavirus pandemic

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend we'd expect to see Knightdale Station Park packed with kids for their annual Easter egg hunt but that's not happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Still, the Easter Bunny wasn't going to let this year go by without some sort of visit."I thought it was really thoughtful because it's the Easter Bunny," Savannah Wallis said.On Thursday morning, Knightdale police and fire departments took a break from their first responder responsibilities to spread some Easter joy.Their generosity did not go unnoticed. Payton Wallis and her siblings decided to make signs to show their appreciation."I knew it would make them feel better because of COVID-19 right now they would've felt stressed when they're working," Payton said.The head bunny in charge visited more than a dozen Knightdale neighborhoods, giving kids a chance to hop out of the house."The kids were excited. They made their signs and among them and their friends they were ecstatic to hear that was coming. So it definitely made a great event for today," Payton's dad, Michael Wallis, said.Even while practicing responsible social distancing, the Easter Bunny was able to deliver a little fun to children in Knightdale.