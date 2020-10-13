Light Up Fayetteville Pink: Fayetteville woman, breast cancer survivor sells pink light bulbs to help pay for mammograms

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thirteen days into Breast Cancer Awareness month Gladys Hill remains on a mission. Wearing her pink bracelet, lapel pin and towing around boxes of pink light bulbs in the backseat of her car. It's an effort the 80-year-old woman has pursued for three years.
"I want to light the whole city pink," said Hill. "The money goes to Cape Fear Valley Health hospital, Friends of the Cancer Center. It's for women who need assistance paying for their mammograms."
The bulbs are a donation from Mid-South Lighting and she sells them for $5 each.
The movement has grown over the years from residential area to the downtown historic Hay Street where last year downtown business owners and the city lit the Market House and City Hall up pink for the good cause.
Her efforts have covered the cost of mammograms for nearly 200 women total. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges of its own. It has hindered Hill's efforts from getting word out.
"Anywhere there was an event in Fayetteville, I would set up a table. I would be at the Taste of Fayetteville or International Folk Festival," said Hill.
It is a mission started in honor of her best friend who lost her life to breast cancer. The plot thickened just last year when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This year, Hill is cancer free.
Her mission of raising awareness remains as many women remain in the fight against breast cancer.
"Women shouldn't have to worry about how they will get their screening. 'How will I pay for it?' I just try to make their burden lighter," said Hill.
Gladys Hill can be reached at 1-(860)-748-8267.
