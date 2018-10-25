SOCIETY

First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81

Ervin Hester, the first African-American news anchor in the southeast, died Wednesday night at age 81.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hester made history in the early 1970s when he began anchoring for ABC11.
Larry Stogner sits down with Don Shea and Ervin Hester to talk about the early days of WTVD.



Hester also made history two decades later in 1996 when he became the first African-American inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

"Thank you Mr. Hester for paving the way for my career in TV news and for so many other journalists," ABC11's Tisha Powell said in a Facebook post Thursday. "You were a trailblazer and your legacy will live on. We'll miss you...and we thank you."



ABC11's Joel Brown also took to social media to thank Hester for breaking barriers.

More News