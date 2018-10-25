First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=301159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Larry Stogner sits down with Don Shea and Ervin Hester to talk about the early days of WTVD.

Ervin Hester was the first African-American anchor on ABC11, and one of the first in the southeast. He was a pioneer for journalists of color. He was a passionate newsman who carried himself with grace and dignity.

Saddened to hear of his passing but grateful he blazed the trail pic.twitter.com/WOOcccth5F — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 25, 2018

Ervin Hester, the first African-American news anchor in the southeast, died Wednesday night at age 81.Hester made history in the early 1970s when he began anchoring for ABC11.Hester also made history two decades later in 1996 when he became the first African-American inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame."Thank you Mr. Hester for paving the way for my career in TV news and for so many other journalists," ABC11's Tisha Powell said in a Facebook post Thursday. "You were a trailblazer and your legacy will live on. We'll miss you...and we thank you."ABC11's Joel Brown also took to social media to thank Hester for breaking barriers.