JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --When Milton "Milt" Capps was born in 1919, sliced bread hadn't been invented yet. Neither was the television. And the Boston Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, Capps' favorite team. The Johnston County native, who now lives at Smithfield Manor & Nursing Rehab, skipped formal education for farm life at an early age.
The farming continued until the 1960s. Capps would plow fields in Johnston County while listening to the Yankees on the radio as early as the 1940s.
"I had to work in the daytime," Capps told ABC11. "I listened to the radio at night. And when the TV came out, I got one of the first TVs around where I lived."
This 99-year-old Johnston County man has one regret in life so far. In all his years, he’s never seen the @Yankees play at Yankee Stadium. There’s a @gofundme to help get him to a game this season. #ABC11 https://t.co/CdOqttblx1 pic.twitter.com/DcWM6mTEc7— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 27, 2019
The energy in Capps' spirit is alive in well at the mention of Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, and Mickey Mantle. At 99 years old (and turning 100 in early June). Capps' said his only regret is not attending a Yankees' home game in the Bronx.
He told ABC11 he remembers going to a couple of games in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. But never at the Yankees' home in the Bronx. That alone prompted friends to start a GoFundMe for Capps to go to a game. "I'm much excited about going," said Capps. "I'm hoping everything will turn out all right."
Capps has never been on an airplane but plans to step foot on one to see his Yankees play.
"That's the only way I'll get on an airplane," Capps said.
Yankees Stadium has more than 54,000 seats, and Capps has only one requirement for a seat with his name on it: "I'd like to sit where I can see the big board play."
Because of his health, Capps will be traveling with a friend, a nurse, and a certified nursing assistant.
Unfortunately, peanuts and Cracker Jacks won't be in Capps' diet on game day.
"I ain't got no teeth," Capps laughed. "Can't chew too many things."
The Yankees caught wind of Capps' story and have already promised him tickets to a game. The GoFundMe hopes to take care of airfare, hotel, a rental car, and other expenses. The team also sent him a swag bag of team paraphernalia that included hats, a sweater, a mini-bat, and a photo of Derek Jeter's last at-bat.
As for the Yankees' main AL East rival, the Boston Red Sox, Capps was diplomatic.
"They got a good team," he said. "But I always pull for New York."
To help Milt Capps get to New York, visit the GoFundMe found here.