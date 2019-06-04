Society

Fort Bragg community continues celebration of life after the passing of terminally ill child

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg community continues to honor the life of a 5-year-old child who died last Thursday.

It all started with Halloween in the spring and then Christmas in May.

The Linden Oaks community rallied around the Haskin family to host two of Ila's favorite holidays.

And that support has continued for grieving loved ones.

The Linden Oaks community has rallied around the family providing meals.

"She has dinner set up until July 31 and on. She has breakfast set up every day until the end of July," said Molly McCay, who is a part of Ila's army.

The Liberty Gas Station also established a bucket of love collecting more than $1,000 in donations.

Ila's funeral is set for Tuesday. Those who attend will receive a uniform ornament with her birth date on it.

"Unicorns are magical, mystical creatures. That's kind of like our Ila. She was truly our sunshine," said Doris Haskin, Ila's grandma.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharnett countyterminal illnesseventscommunitydeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years for statutory rape
Stolen 'Chirba Chirba' food truck located with more than $10k in damages
Cement truck overturns, traps driver on Hwy 64 near Kelly Road in Apex
I-Team: NC parents worry about lack of child care
Fisherman reels in more than fish, nearly 50 kilos of cocaine
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Show More
Authorities investigating after minivan carrying children crashes into home
Archaeological excavation underway along Eno River in Hillsborough
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
Gun store owners, consumers react to sales following VA Beach shooting
More TOP STORIES News