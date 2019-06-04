Fort Bragg community continues celebration of life after the passing of terminally ill child

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg community continues to honor the life of a 5-year-old child who died last Thursday.
It all started with Halloween in the spring and then Christmas in May.
The Linden Oaks community rallied around the Haskin family to host two of Ila's favorite holidays.
And that support has continued for grieving loved ones.
The Linden Oaks community has rallied around the family providing meals.
"She has dinner set up until July 31 and on. She has breakfast set up every day until the end of July," said Molly McCay, who is a part of Ila's army.
The Liberty Gas Station also established a bucket of love collecting more than $1,000 in donations.
Ila's funeral is set for Tuesday. Those who attend will receive a uniform ornament with her birth date on it.
"Unicorns are magical, mystical creatures. That's kind of like our Ila. She was truly our sunshine," said Doris Haskin, Ila's grandma.
