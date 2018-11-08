ABC11 TOGETHER

Fuquay-Varina neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver

A neighborhood in Fuquay-Varina surprised its favorite recycle driver, Aaron Christian, with a large check to help him repair his car.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Last week we introduced you to a toddler in Fuquay-Varina whose best friend is the neighborhood recycle driver. Since then, we've learned a lot about that driver, Mr. Aaron.

Aaron Christian is a Marine Corps veteran, a husband and father of four, who overcame homelessness. Unfortunately, his family is struggling yet again.

The family car broke down and left Christian's kids without a way to school and even left Christian without a way to get to his recycling routes that start before sunrise.

When Brock's mom, Mallory Oosterhouse, posted the need on Facebook, it set off a firestorm.

People from Wisconsin to Texas and all over the Triangle pitched in, raising $5,275. Area business donated gift cards for restaurants and so much more, including $250 for Christmas gifts for Christian's kids.

"It doesn't matter if it was $5, $7 to $250 donation. When people join forces for the good, you can change lives," said Mallory Oosterhouse.

While a local mechanic is fixing Christian's car for free, someone else gifted a car to the family so they can have transportation now. Christian, overcome with emotion, wept.

"I'll be telling this to my grandkids," he said. "I'll tell this to my church. I have a testimony. When you're down to your lowest He'll send someone that you don't know."
