While many kids dress as superheroes or ghosts and goblins, one Wake County toddler is dressing up as his neighborhood hero for Halloween.Brock Oosterhouse, 2, loves the man who picks up the neighborhood recycling in their Fuquay-Varina neighborhood every Wednesday morning and his magnificent recycling truck.Brock and his parents, Caleb and Mallory Oosterhouse, have a weekly ritual to celebrate that driver they call Mr. Aaron.They wait at the end of the driveway so Brock can give Mr. Aaron a treat and a high five.So for Halloween, Brock's costume was a no-brainer.Brock's parents made a fantastic recycling truck using a wagon.Mom, Mallory, bought a reflective jacket like Mr. Aaron's from Ikea and voila!Mr. Aaron checked it out and gave Brock a rousing vote of approval!