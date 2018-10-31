HALLOWEEN

Fuquay-Varina toddler dresses up as neighborhood hero -- the recycle truck driver -- for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

While many kids dress as superheroes or ghosts and goblins, one toddler is dressing up as his neighborhood hero for Halloween.

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
While many kids dress as superheroes or ghosts and goblins, one Wake County toddler is dressing up as his neighborhood hero for Halloween.

Brock Oosterhouse, 2, loves the man who picks up the neighborhood recycling in their Fuquay-Varina neighborhood every Wednesday morning and his magnificent recycling truck.

Brock and his parents, Caleb and Mallory Oosterhouse, have a weekly ritual to celebrate that driver they call Mr. Aaron.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They wait at the end of the driveway so Brock can give Mr. Aaron a treat and a high five.

So for Halloween, Brock's costume was a no-brainer.

Brock's parents made a fantastic recycling truck using a wagon.

Mom, Mallory, bought a reflective jacket like Mr. Aaron's from Ikea and voila!

Mr. Aaron checked it out and gave Brock a rousing vote of approval!

Related: Raleigh's newest Halloween shop has thousands of costumes for rent
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweencostumeswake county newschildrenbuzzworthyFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Check the sex offender registry before trick-or-treating this Halloween
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
NICU babies dressed for Halloween
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
High security, high attendance at Chapel Hill vigil for Tree of Life victims
Hometown Voices: ABC11 is listening to you
Safe trick-or-treating options available in area
The 52nd annual Holly Day Fair starts November 1st at the Crown Expo in Fayetteville.
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Check the sex offender registry before trick-or-treating this Halloween
Day care 'fight club' gets teachers fired, infuriates mother
NICU babies dressed for Halloween
Safe trick-or-treating options available in area
Driver charged in crash at school bus stop that killed 3 siblings
The scariest haunted houses around NC
Deputy, suspect shot during chase in Greene County
Google Maps car caught in Texas floodwater
Show More
Tractor trailer crash closes exit off I-95
Don't click it: Those 'important emails' could be trouble
'I was so tired:' Wake Co. mom explains why she left kids on side of road
Sheriff: 1 charged, 1 wanted after 18-year-old dies at Orange County Halloween party
Water main break closes High House Road in Cary
More News