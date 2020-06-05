Society

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service in North Carolina

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Floyd's life will be remembered and honored in a second memorial service on Saturday, this time in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

The memorial will consist of a public viewing and private family service and is expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Floyd, who is originally from Fayetteville.

Here's what you need to know about the memorial


LOCATION: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Raeford, NC
PUBLIC VIEWING: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. EST
PRIVATE MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST

If you're in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville area, you can watch the service live on television on ABC11 and on ABC11.com. In other cities, stream it here live on this page.

After Saturday's memorial, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life.

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd's daughter Gianna spoke to ABC's Eva Pilgrim about her dad.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraefordprotestgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to allow bars to reopen outdoors
LATEST: Demonstrators march outside Executive Mansion in Raleigh
Raleigh couple going viral after getting engaged during protest
Fayetteville man charged in connection to Market House fire
Church leaders, black and white, take action on racism
Medicaid enrollment, costs growing as unemployment surges in NC
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund after unexpected Airbnb charge
Show More
'This is different:' Historians say these protests positioned for real change
Woman dressing up as Tinkerbell in Wake Co., bringing joy to kids
LATEST: NC reports first pediatric death from COVID-19
Fayetteville family credits smoke alarm for saving their lives
Minneapolis OKs ban on police chokeholds in wake of Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News