Group of protesters vandalize former Durham Police Department headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were detained after the former Durham Police Headquarters was vandalized on Saturday evening.Around 7 p.m., protesters broke into and vandalized the former police station, located at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.The also hung two banners that read 'abolish' and 'reclaim.' At least two front panels of the building were damaged by projectiles.Durham police have closed Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Duke streets.The protest happened shortly after a group of peaceful demonstrators marched through the Streets of Southpoint earlier in the afternoon.