If you want a unique costume at your Halloween party, you might want to think of something other than Fortnite.
The wildly popular video game is the top search around the country so far this year, according to Google annual Frightgeist report. This popularity is far-reaching with the costume being the most popular in 43 of 50 states.
Fortnite was the most popular costume in every state except for these:
Alaska (Mermaid)
Arkansas (Dinosaur)
Idaho (Unicorn)
Oregon (Dinosaur)
South Dakota (Spider-Man)
Utah (Unicorn)
Vermont (Monster)
In addition to the states, Google also crunched the numbers for Washington, D.C, where Spider-Man was the most popular costume.
Here are the top 10 costumes you're likely to see this year, according to the data.
1. Fortnite
2. Spider-Man
3. Unicorn
4. Dinosaur
5. Witch
6. Harley Quinn
7. Superhero
8. Pirate
9. Rabbit
10. Princess
If you want help thinking of what you should be, the Frightgeist site also has a costume wizard which provides suggestions based on how scary and how unique you want to be.
