HALLOWEEN

Halloween 2018: Fortnite is the most popular costume, according to Google search data

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want a unique costume at your Halloween party, you might want to think of something other than Fortnite. (Shutterstock|Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

If you want a unique costume at your Halloween party, you might want to think of something other than Fortnite.

The wildly popular video game is the top search around the country so far this year, according to Google annual Frightgeist report. This popularity is far-reaching with the costume being the most popular in 43 of 50 states.

Fortnite was the most popular costume in every state except for these:

Alaska (Mermaid)
Arkansas (Dinosaur)
Idaho (Unicorn)
Oregon (Dinosaur)
South Dakota (Spider-Man)
Utah (Unicorn)

Vermont (Monster)

In addition to the states, Google also crunched the numbers for Washington, D.C, where Spider-Man was the most popular costume.

Here are the top 10 costumes you're likely to see this year, according to the data.

1. Fortnite
2. Spider-Man
3. Unicorn
4. Dinosaur

5. Witch
6. Harley Quinn
7. Superhero
8. Pirate
9. Rabbit
10. Princess

If you want help thinking of what you should be, the Frightgeist site also has a costume wizard which provides suggestions based on how scary and how unique you want to be.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumes
HALLOWEEN
Illinois boy wears epic 'Beetlejuice' costume for Halloween
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Halloween phobias you might have
More halloween
SOCIETY
Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, marker remains
Illinois boy wears epic 'Beetlejuice' costume for Halloween
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh rape survivor's art helps investigators make arrest, sources say
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
Highway sheds Jefferson Davis name, marker remains
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Show More
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
More News