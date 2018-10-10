SOCIETY

Harnett school principal forces student to remove Trump jersey at patriotic-themed football game

EMBED </>More Videos

School principal forces student to remove a jersey with President Trump's name.

By
ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Mike Collins is disappointed about how he says his 18-year-old son was treated during a high school football game after wearing a jersey printed with President Donald Trump's name.

"I think any mother or father would feel like I feel," stated Collins.

The theme during Harnett Central High School's football game Friday was to dress patriotically for USA America night.

Collins says his son chose to wear the jersey, which was given to him as a gift by a family friend.



But it appears the high school senior's fashion statement seemed too political for some people in the crowd.

Collins says his son was asked by the school principal to remove the jersey.

He did. Collins said his son felt humiliated and went home.

"We don't want any kids violated. We don't want to see kids embarrassed over something like this," Collins stated. "He was not disrespectful. He was not acting in a manner that would cause attention to him."

The Harnett County school district spokeswoman Natalie Ferrell said in a statement
"While we cannot comment on specific student issues, the Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students' rights to express themselves. As long as the expression does not disrupt, and is not reasonably expected to disrupt, the educational mission of the school system, these rights include wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates."

Collins, who is a registered Democrat, says the school district went too far.

"We're not promoting Donald Trump. He's our president. Again you've got to respect your president. I can assure you that there was nothing about this shirt that was disruptive. I think we should stand up for our rights."

Collins says he is not planning to seek legal action.

But he did consult his attorney, Tony Buzzard, for clarity on the situation.

Collins says several school board members have reached out to him to say they will handle the situation and make things right.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpharnett county newsstudentsclothingbizarreHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Time running short before climate change effects are 'irreversible,' scientists say
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael: Widespread damage in Florida, storm moves north
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
Dog that wants 'to go to a loving home' found tied to pole with note in Clayton
Police make arrest in Cary VFW break-in, still searching for second suspect
Hurricane Michael Closings: Districts close as the storm approaches
VIDEO: Hurricane Michael storm surge swallows Mexico Beach, Fla.
Triangle Town Center closes after flooding in lower level
Show More
Watch out for scams while enjoying the NC State Fair
Hurricane Michael videos: Storm makes landfall in Florida
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
NC declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
More News