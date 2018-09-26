HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Hispanic Scholarship Fund opportunities for Latino students

Honda and Hispanic Scholarship Fund promote educational success by honoring Latino students with scholarship and internship opportunities.

Latino students and their families are invaluable to the community. There are resources and organizations focused on helping Latino students achieve their educational dreams, increasing their opportunity to be involved in the community. One resource is The Honda and Hispanic Scholarship Fund, which aims to empower Latino families by providing resources and information to help students successfully complete higher education, as well as providing support services and scholarships to outstanding Hispanic Americans.

