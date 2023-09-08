Get ready for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2023!

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo returns to Downtown Raleigh on September 17 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The event is the Triangle's largest and most diverse festival of Latin American culture!

The afternoon will be filled with live music, dance performances, visual and folk art exhibits, educational resources, food, and activities for the whole family.

Headlining this year's event is Banda Zeta, a regional Mexican band formed in the state of Nayarit, Mexico, in 1993. Their music once topped the charts in both Mexico and the United States.

Over 24,000 people attended last year's festival, and its organizers hope to see that number grow for 2023.

Below is a list of vendors scheduled to be onsite.

Arts & Crafts

Alez Creations

Amantolli Handicraft LLC

Artesanía Latina My Pasó Fino

Artesanías El Michoacano

Artesanías Narvaez

Artesanías Nicte Ha

AY MARIA

Bolovan

Crafts by Shirley

Elizabeth Lopez Fashion

ElysDraws

Flaca y Loro

Guatemalan Arts and Crafts

Inka Marka Ecuador

Isabel boutique

Manos Mágicas y Creativas

Masully Shop

Miriam Ximil Art

Nana Moon Spark

Nerys

Parcero Studio

Pearls Nd Colors Bracelets

RUANA LLC

Food

Che Empanadas (Argentina)

Classic Ice Cream

CocoCrissi Tropical Icees (Puerto Rico / Italy)

DomiChapin (Dominican Republic)

El Sombrero Azul (Mexico / El Salvador)

Empanadas RD (Dominican Republic)

Finca Burger (Venezuela)

Five Star Coffee (Honduras / Central & South America)

Grace Food LLC - Mexiarepa Grill (Tex Mex / Venezuela)

La Brisa (Mexico)

La Republica Taco (Mexico)

Lelo's Cuban Café (Cuba)

Mango Loco LLC (Mexico)

Poblanos Tacos (Mexico)

Tacos Mama Chava (Mexico)

Tacos Neza (Mexico)

Taste of Texas (Mexico)

The Corner Venezuelan Food (Venezuela)

Tropical Kabob & More by Chef Palau (Puerto Rico)

La Fiesta is hosted by El Pueblo, a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, that specializes in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx community.

ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.