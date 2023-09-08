Get ready for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2023!

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo returns to Downtown Raleigh on September 17 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The event is the Triangle's largest and most diverse festival of Latin American culture!
The afternoon will be filled with live music, dance performances, visual and folk art exhibits, educational resources, food, and activities for the whole family.
Headlining this year's event is Banda Zeta, a regional Mexican band formed in the state of Nayarit, Mexico, in 1993. Their music once topped the charts in both Mexico and the United States.
Over 24,000 people attended last year's festival, and its organizers hope to see that number grow for 2023.
Below is a list of vendors scheduled to be onsite.
Arts & Crafts
- Alez Creations
- Amantolli Handicraft LLC
- Artesanía Latina My Pasó Fino
- Artesanías El Michoacano
- Artesanías Narvaez
- Artesanías Nicte Ha
- AY MARIA
- Bolovan
- Crafts by Shirley
- Elizabeth Lopez Fashion
- ElysDraws
- Flaca y Loro
- Guatemalan Arts and Crafts
- Inka Marka Ecuador
- Isabel boutique
- Manos Mágicas y Creativas
- Masully Shop
- Miriam Ximil Art
- Nana Moon Spark
- Nerys
- Parcero Studio
- Pearls Nd Colors Bracelets
- RUANA LLC
Food
- Che Empanadas (Argentina)
- Classic Ice Cream
- CocoCrissi Tropical Icees (Puerto Rico / Italy)
- DomiChapin (Dominican Republic)
- El Sombrero Azul (Mexico / El Salvador)
- Empanadas RD (Dominican Republic)
- Finca Burger (Venezuela)
- Five Star Coffee (Honduras / Central & South America)
- Grace Food LLC - Mexiarepa Grill (Tex Mex / Venezuela)
- La Brisa (Mexico)
- La Republica Taco (Mexico)
- Lelo's Cuban Café (Cuba)
- Mango Loco LLC (Mexico)
- Poblanos Tacos (Mexico)
- Tacos Mama Chava (Mexico)
- Tacos Neza (Mexico)
- Taste of Texas (Mexico)
- The Corner Venezuelan Food (Venezuela)
- Tropical Kabob & More by Chef Palau (Puerto Rico)
La Fiesta is hosted by El Pueblo, a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, that specializes in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx community.
ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.