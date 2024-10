Wake Forest Pride Fest kicks off this weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A celebration of diversity, love, and acceptance will take place this weekend in Wake Forest.

The Wake Forest Pride Fest kicks off tomorrow.

It's the first ever Pride event in the Town of Wake Forest.

The event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Wake Forest.