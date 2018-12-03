HOLIDAY

How to make your Christmas tree last a long time

EMBED </>More Videos

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather to make your Christmas tree last a long time. (AccuWeather)

If you want to make your Christmas tree last a long time, you'll need to take care of three things: water, food and humidity.

AccuWeather suggests you get your tree in water as soon as possible. But make sure the water isn't too cold, otherwise that could shock your tree.

You can buy specific food for your tree as well. But the bottom line is, all your tree needs is a couple of tablespoons of sugar to keep it well fed.

AccuWeather also suggests running a humidifier to give some extra humidity to your tree.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyaccuweatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchristmasholidayweather
HOLIDAY
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with African American Santa, so she made her own
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
More holiday
SOCIETY
Chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal
Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County
Chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal
Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Florida company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar
FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
Show More
State trooper under fire after racially tinged social media post
Deck the walls! DPAC to give away free posters
State BOE issues subpoenas to Harris campaign, others in 9th District flap
Man convicted of James Jordan murder maintains innocence in court
World's largest Harris Teeter finds home in New Bern
More News