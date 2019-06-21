immigration

ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members in deportation raids beginning Sunday

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that "there has to be consequences" to entering the United States illegally.

ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan confirmed the planned enforcement in an interview with ABC New Live. Despite a recent tweet by President Donald Trump that indicated "millions" of deportations would begin next week, Morgan said no such operation was in the works.

The targeted individuals have already received deportation orders but are still living in the United States, Morgan said.

The development came as CNN, citing a senior immigration official, reported that ICE would move forward on Sunday with the arrest and deportation of families with court-ordered removals.

According to CNN, the Executive Office for Immigration Review announced last year that it had started tracking family cases in 10 immigration court locations - major U.S. cities.

"This is not about fear," Morgan told ABC News. "No one is instilling fear in anyone. This is about the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the system."
