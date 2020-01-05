Society

Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Roy Williams 'most upset' in career after loss to Georgia Tech
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
Show More
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Anti-war groups gather in Durham after US airstrike in Iran
No injuries after Raleigh officer-involved shooting
UNC's comeback falls short against Georgia Tech, 94-83
More TOP STORIES News