Is the tooth fairy making cutbacks? Cost for a lost tooth decreases

According to a survey from Delta Dental, the cost for a lost tooth is down 43 cents.Researchers said the average payout for a tooth is $3.70. That's compared to $4.13 last year.For some reason, geography seems to be a factor in tooth value.In the south, children get an average of $3.91 per tooth. That's much higher than what kids are getting in the midwest where a lost tooth earns $2.97.