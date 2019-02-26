SOCIETY

Is the tooth fairy making cutbacks? Cost for a lost tooth decreases

According to a survey from Delta Dental, the cost for a lost tooth is down 43 cents.

Researchers said the average payout for a tooth is $3.70. That's compared to $4.13 last year.

Researchers said the average payout for a tooth is $3.70. That's compared to $4.13 last year.

For some reason, geography seems to be a factor in tooth value.

In the south, children get an average of $3.91 per tooth. That's much higher than what kids are getting in the midwest where a lost tooth earns $2.97.
