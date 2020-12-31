domestic violence

LGBTQ North Carolinians eligible for domestic violence protections following court ruling

The annual Pride Parade always draws members of the LGBTQ community to Durham, but Saturday's crowd my be the largest ever.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new Court of Appeals ruling would allow LGBTQ North Carolinians to get domestic violence protections under state law.

In fact, North Carolina was the last state in the country to deny domestic violence protections to those in same-sex relationships. The Thursday ruling named the current guidelines unconstitutional in a divided 2-1 decision.

The Court ruling stemmed from the Wake County M.E. v. T.J. case back in 2018. M.E was a survivor of domestic violence who was denied a protective order because she was in a same-sex relationship.

In the opinion of the court, Democrat Chief Judge Linda McGee wrote, "By telling Plaintiff that her existence is not as valuable as that of individuals who engage in "opposite-sex" relationships, the State is not just needlessly endangering Plaintiff, it is expressing State-sanctioned animus toward her."

"I'm glad the court is expanding protections from domestic violence to all couples, but this type of discrimination shouldn't have happened in the first place," M.E. told the American Civil Liberties Union in a written statement. "I'm hopeful that moving forward, this ruling will help those who might find themselves in an already tough situation."

LGBTQ leaders claimed the ruling as a victory for the community.

"It's a decision that the community should celebrate for the ways that it construes both federal law as applied to North Carolina and North Carolina's state constitution to acknowledge that the history of animus or animosity toward the LGBT community and to say that that is not something that can stand any longer in North Carolina," said Ames Simmons, policy director of Equality NC.

But Simmons added that there's still more work to do.

"In many ways North Carolina is lagging behind and we continue to need to do work to update our laws and policy to try to increase equity for LGBTQ people," Simmons said.

Democratic leaders including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence -- who previously urged the court to find the ruling unconstitutional -- chimed in on the ruling:

"This decision is a win for equality and inclusion and for our fight against domestic violence in North Carolina. State laws should protect everyone equally, including our LGBTQ community, and this ruling makes that clear," said Cooper in a written statement.

"A big win for equality in NC! All people are equal no matter if you are straight or gay," said Stein in a written statement. "The court ruled that people in same-sex relationships have the same constitutional right to obtain protective orders in domestic violence situations as people in opposite-sex relationships, even if the statute says otherwise."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnclgbtqgay rightscourt casedomestic violencelgbtnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Family of murdered Durham mom holds vigil to honor her memory
Non-profit looking for holiday donations to help domestic violence victims
Fort Bragg program helps domestic violence survivor find new lease on life
Domestic violence cases in Sandhills rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day
LATEST: Emergency field hospital to be built in NC today
DWI driver crashes into creek in Morrisville
Bowl Brawl: Tulsa, Mississippi State players scrap after game
Toll price increases on Triangle Expressway
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
Show More
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
Kaplan: Biden won and NC GOP leaders won't tell the truth out loud
Downtown Raleigh bars, restaurants pivot NYE celebration plans
Psychiatrist provides mental health tips as we move into 2021
More TOP STORIES News