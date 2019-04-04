Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh debates plan to curb rowdy violence along Glenwood South

It tasked the city's emergency management director with that mission after several recent incidents where things weren't just rowdy, they were dangerous and deadly.
Brandon Sachs spends four days a week in Raleigh, commuting here from his home in West Virginia. He's suffered through his share of boisterous nights from his room at the Hampton Inn right off of the city's nightlife district.
"There have been nights where it's rowdy until 1 or 2 at night," he said. "The hotel has earplugs in every room, and I've had to use these several times."
“People with alcohol in them, it’s gonna happen. People just need to stop being crazy!” — Glenwood South revelers react to the City of Raleigh’s proposals to curb the rowdiness and violence in the city’s nightlife district. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/6wnideruN0— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) April 4, 2019
In a 19-page presentation to city council Tuesday, the emergency management director made several suggestions to reduce crime and promote safety.
In January, a transgender person was assaulted in the restroom at Milkbar. A month later, a man was shot and killed inside a Glenwood South parking garage.
The city wants ways to keep people moving on the sidewalks and reduce the number of traffic bottlenecks that can lead to trouble.
Glenwood South revelers seem skeptical.
"I mean, with people with alcohol in them, it's going to happen," Melanie Rusin said. "People just need to stop being crazy."
Two of the headline proposals from the Glenwood South report include cracking down on food trucks parked along the stretch for the late-night crowds. The plan would force them to close earlier to help disperse the crowds.
Another proposal includes more restrictions on parking -- to help keep the streets clear.
"Where would people park at?" asked NC State student Carrie Alston. "Are they going to like, open up a lot of parking spaces that we have to pay for?"
The city council did not take any action on the report. Instead, city staff will now go back to evaluate the considerations and return to the council with formal recommendations.