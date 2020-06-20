Demonstrators remove two statues from Confederate monument outside North Carolina Capitol building

After marching in celebration of Juneteeth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, demonstrators threw yellow ropes around two of the statues on the 75-foot tall Confederate monument on the ground of the North Carolina State Capitol. The demonstrators then pulled on the ropes--one of the statues swaying--but neither figure fell.
Things escalated rather fast here at state Capitol. Rope was thrown around statues and scuffle with police officers ensued. #abc11 #GeorgeFloydprotest #juneteenth pic.twitter.com/gqFzx4EP72— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 19, 2020
Police officers then intervened, preventing the demonstrators from completely pulling the statue down before leaving the site.
On a second attempt, demonstrators returned to the monument and successfully removed both statues before dragging them down the streets of downtown Raleigh.
