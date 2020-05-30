George Floyd

Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham, Fayetteville, Raleigh to protest death of George Floyd

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Demonstrators have gathered in downtown Durham and in Fayetteville to protest the death of George Floyd.

PHOTOS: Demonstrators gather across the Triangle to protest death of George Floyd


SATURDAY
5 p.m.
Protesters have started gathering in downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street.


4:30 p.m.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin posted a statement from several mayors in North Carolina about the death of George Floyd saying it was a "horrific murder" and "act of unspeakable violence"


3:45 p.m.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin joined the protesters in Fayetteville.



3:30 p.m.
Durham protesters headed toward the Durham Police Department downtown.

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 3)

Latest updates on George Floyd protests in Durham, Fayetteville



3 p.m.
Protesters are gathering at the Walmart off of Skibo Road in Fayetteville. Walmart, Cross Creek Mall, and other local shops in the area have closed.



2:30 p.m.
Demonstrators are peacefully marching down Mangum Street and are now at Chapel Hill Street.





EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham to protest death of George Floyd







2 p.m.


Mayor Mitch Colvin held a press conference regarding planned demonstrations in Fayetteville.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Mitch Colvin held a press conference regarding planned demonstrations in Fayetteville.





1:30 p.m.
Protesters are gathering near Chapel Hill Street and Main Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Protesters began to gather in downtown Durham around 1 p.m.



Durham County Sheriff Birkhead, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown react to George Floyd video
'I was incensed': Durham police chief says she was 'hurt' when she saw George Floyd video, could not watch the whole thing

Overnight, several people were arrested in Charlotte while protesting Floyd's death. Those arrested include Charlotte city councilman Braxton Winston.

Charlotte city councilman among several arrested after George Floyd protest turns violent

FRIDAY

The white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.

Parents in downtown Raleigh daycare centers were alerted to pick their children up early on Friday around 4 p.m. and county office workers were dismissed ahead of schedule after the Wake County Emergency Operations Center warned of potentially violent protests starting at 6 p.m.

George Floyd rally set for Saturday in Raleigh, following rumors of 'dangerous' protests on Friday

Fayetteville police chief believes Minneapolis officers should be held accountable in George Floyd case

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamraleighfayettevilleprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Killing of federal officer near protest called 'domestic terrorism'
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
Texas man's love for hometown urges him to clean graffiti from protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
LATEST: 1,185 more COVID-19 cases bring total to 27,673
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
Pentagon puts Fort Bragg soldiers on alert to go to Minneapolis
Several arrested after George Floyd protest in Charlotte turns violent
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
George Floyd demonstration set for Saturday in downtown Raleigh
Show More
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
NC bowling alley owners plan to file lawsuit against governor
Nationwide protests erupt following George Floyd's death
ABC11 viewers report waiting average of 37 days to hear from DES
Protests in George Floyd's death turn violent in Brooklyn; cops injured, hundreds arrested
More TOP STORIES News