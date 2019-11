Mother names baby girl 'Sky' after giving birth at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family has a plus one at the table this Thanksgiving after giving birth to a baby girl on Wednesday shortly after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.The mother, Nereida Araujo, told ABC-affiliate WSOC , everything happened quickly. Her husband and two kids were traveling from Tampa to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving but had a quick 20-minute layover in Charlotte."I was sleeping and I felt like a pop in my lower back," Araujo said. "I just felt like liquid and I woke my husband up."She knew at that exact moment, the baby was on the way -- 11 days early.Despite being 38 weeks pregnant, Araujo said she was cleared by her doctor and the airline to fly.Luckily, a passenger with some delivery experience helped the new mother of three through the whole process.The baby was given a fitting name, Lizyana Sky Taylor. The mother plans to call the little miracle, "Sky".