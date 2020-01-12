NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community leaders met Saturday to discuss ways in which they might be able to curb human trafficking in North Carolina.
In 2018, North Carolina ranked among the top 10 states in number of trafficking cases. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 287 human trafficking cases were reported in the state that year.
"We just figured that this was a real important issue in Robeson County to bring attention to it, to this specific community, because a lot of light has not been shed on it," Dr. Veronica Hardy, an associate professor at UNC Pembroke, said.
Organizers said they did not have county-by-county numbers for human trafficking cases in Robeson County or surrounding areas.
