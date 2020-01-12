Society

NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community leaders met Saturday to discuss ways in which they might be able to curb human trafficking in North Carolina.

In 2018, North Carolina ranked among the top 10 states in number of trafficking cases. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 287 human trafficking cases were reported in the state that year.

"We just figured that this was a real important issue in Robeson County to bring attention to it, to this specific community, because a lot of light has not been shed on it," Dr. Veronica Hardy, an associate professor at UNC Pembroke, said.

Organizers said they did not have county-by-county numbers for human trafficking cases in Robeson County or surrounding areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynchuman traffickingsex traffickingnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
Woman stabbed during convenience store robbery
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K9
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Show More
Man hit by car while crossing Glenwood Ave
2 arrested after standoff at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville
Warm Again
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
More TOP STORIES News