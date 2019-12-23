Society

NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays on International Space Station

NC State graduate Christina Koch and her fellow astronauts are celebrating Christmas on the International Space Station.

Koch said her favorite thing about the holiday is thinking about what's important - the people we love and spending time together.

The crew posed in their festive attire, including Santa hats in a video from the ISS.

They plan to enjoy smoked salmon and fruitcake on Christmas.

Earlier this year, Nov. 6 was declared Astronaut Christina Koch Day in Raleigh. On Oct. 18, Koch was part of the world's first female spacewalking team.

Koch also graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.
