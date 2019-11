Nov. 6 declared Astronaut Christina Koch Day in Raleigh

What a way to start a City Council meeting! Mayor Nancy McFarlane proclaimed today Astronaut Christina Koch Day... and look who showed up? (You could say it was out of this world!) @NCState @NASA pic.twitter.com/WMha3mlKHr — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) November 6, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mayor Nancy McFarlane proclaimed Nov. 6 as Astronaut Christina Koch Day.The proclamation happened at a City Council meeting."Thank you all for the recognition that I hope will foster inspiration for students throughout the Raleigh area," Koch said in a video from the International Space Station.On Oct. 18, Koch made history by being apart of the world's first female spacewalking team