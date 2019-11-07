astronaut

Nov. 6 declared Astronaut Christina Koch Day in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mayor Nancy McFarlane proclaimed Nov. 6 as Astronaut Christina Koch Day.

The proclamation happened at a City Council meeting.

"Thank you all for the recognition that I hope will foster inspiration for students throughout the Raleigh area," Koch said in a video from the International Space Station.

On Oct. 18, Koch made history by being apart of the world's first female spacewalking team.

