Society

Nudists say Outer Banks is ideal for skinny-dipping, would love an all-bare beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nudists have ranked the Outer Banks as one of the most ideal places in North America for skinny dipping, and they would love to have an officially designated bare-all beach, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported.

The Outer Banks is listed among the top 16 "pristine shores" on the continent, according to the results of an informal membership poll released Wednesday by the American Association for Nude Recreation.

"Across the U.S., public officials are slowly realizing the benefits to tourism from nude beaches and are now starting to create official nude beaches such as Gunnison Beach in New Jersey (National Park Service), Haulover Beach in Florida (Miami-Dade County), and Rooster Rock in Oregon," according to an association news release announcing the poll results.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach is the next closest place to the Outer Banks where nudists said they would love to skinny dip, followed by Maryland's Chesapeake Bay.

Note: Video in this article is from a story earlier this year when a North Carolina beach was name one of the best beaches in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncbeachesnaked in public
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into NC home
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Craven County man accused of starving puppy to death
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Show More
Hundreds show up for Raleigh's hotly anticipated gentrification discussion
Seed to farm to table: Chef trying to change the way we eat
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
More than 100 NYC students defy odds to graduate while homeless
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
More TOP STORIES News