Raleigh curfew: What does it mean and who is exempt?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6226047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Raleigh family stood on Fayetteville Street after the curfew went into effect.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wondering what the rules are when it comes to the curfew in Raleigh?Here are answers to some of the questions you might have, according to the City of Raleigh.