Raleigh curfew: What does it mean and who is exempt?

Here are answers to some of the questions you might have, according to the City of Raleigh.
Where/when does the curfew apply?
Everywhere within the City of Raleigh from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I drive for Uber/Lyft. Can I operate in Raleigh during curfew?
No.
Does curfew apply to government meetings?
The curfew does not apply to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other public employees, including those in state and local government.
Does curfew apply to emergency workers?
No.
Are home health workers exempt?
Yes, you may travel during curfew hours to perform your home health job.
Are employees of veterinary clinics or veterinary hospitals allowed to travel during curfew?
Yes.
What about individuals experiencing homelessness?
Police will encourage individuals experiencing homelessness to go to a shelter. If no shelter is available, the individual will be encouraged to stay away from conflict areas and to seek the best shelter available.
What happens if I have an emergency and need to get to a hospital?
You can travel to handle the emergency or call 911.
How will bus service be affected?
GoRaleigh will provide regular weekday service for those not subject to the curfew beginning at 8 p.m.
How about package delivery?
Curfew does not apply to package delivery companies which package goods and deliver them to homes, and businesses operating lawfully under the curfew, including but not limited to Amazon, FedEx and UPS and their employees while on duty.
My business is not exempt, but I have employees arrive at 3 a.m. to open at 5 a.m. Can employees arrive at 3 a.m. as usual?
No. You and your employees must obey the curfew and stay in a home or dwelling during the curfew hours (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.).
Have another question? Call the hotline: 919-996-2200.