Coronavirus

Face mask company started by Raleigh teens on track to sell 'tens of thousands' in first month

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A face mask and neckwear company two teen Raleigh brothers launched is gaining traction.

"We're in discussions with several -- two of the Fortune 500 companies -- to get masks for their employees," said CopperSAFE CEO Dylan Clark, who is 14 years old and an 8th grader at North Raleigh Christian Academy. "We're still in discussions with them and then several ACC schools are looking to buy them with their logo on it."

The Clarks said they're on track to sell tens of thousands of masks in their first month and are looking to expand to a total of three manufacturing facilities in North Carolina.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

They came up with the idea when they saw people wearing other masks.

"We noticed that a lot of kids were aggravated by the masks because it was pulling on their ears," said Connor Clark, 16, CopperSAFE Chief Marketing Officer, who is a freshman at Cardinal Gibbons High School. "This is very comfortable. It can be worn around the neck. It's very easy to pull up and down."

"We believe that people are still going to be required to wear masks," Dylan Clark said. "With the traditional, surgical-style masks that people are wearing out and about, they're just so uncomfortable."

The brothers' masks are made of copper.

"Copper is a naturally-occurring antimicrobial," Dylan Clark said. "It's a self-sanitizing material which has the capability to prevent the spread of infectious diseases."

The brothers are juggling online classes with running their own business.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
"We have been staying up late at night," Connor Clark said. "We have been trying to get as much schoolwork done as possible. The time we've put into this - it's really been paying off because we can help our community and help local businesses."

They said they want to help keep people protected and have set big goals as more people start to get back to work and back to their lives.

"Our goal is to put a CopperSAFE mask around the neck of every single American," Dylan Clark said.

Their masks are on sale on their website for $14.99.

The brothers said a portion of their sales will go to front-line health workers.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighncface maskbusinesscoronavirusteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fayetteville restaurants seeing meat shortage and increased prices
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon: WATCH LIVE
UNC football coach Brown hopes to return to work in June
Most dial COVID-19 hotline for urgent needs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon: WATCH LIVE
Travel, vacation scams cost consumers more than $10.6M: FTC
Most dial COVID-19 hotline for urgent needs
Fayetteville restaurants seeing meat shortage and increased prices
'I just miss my mom:' Triangle woman says mother died alone from COVID-19
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Show More
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Asian American group encourages reporting discrimination
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in Durham
Surveillance video captures moments before deadly Durham shooting
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News