RDU airport fires, bans employee after reports he took and shared illicit pictures of others

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority employee was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with "secret peeping."Brennan Stevenson, 30, faces more than 20 criminal charges including felony secret peeping, felony disseminating image obtained from peeping and felony possessing photographic image from peeping.RDU officers arrested Stevenson as soon as they uncovered the illegal activity.Stevenson is no longer an employee and is not even allowed on airport property.Law enforcement has not released any details about where the alleged crimes took place or if they involved employees or passengers at the airport.