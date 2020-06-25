Rocky Mount Confederate monument to be removed next week

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount officials said the Confederate monument at Battle Park will be removed next week.
Earlier this month, the Rocky Mount City Council voted 7-1 to remove the monument on Falls Road.
According to a news release, Greenville Monument Company will take down the monument for $281,250. The removal, which is expected to take 5 days, will begin Monday.
Rocky Mount officials said the monument will then be stored on city property until a new owner claims it. It is not clear to whom the monument will go or where specifically it will be stored in the meantime.
