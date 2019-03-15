Rowan County thrift store sells 'haunted' furniture

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store in Salisbury recently sold a furniture set that came with a warning from its previous owners.The hand-carved Queen Ann canopy bed and highboy chest of drawers from the 1950s had a message attached for potential buyers.It read, "Please note: Previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted. He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in the room. He also reports that the dogs would not stop barking at it."The set eventually sold for the $1,000 asking price.The Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Elizabeth Brady told the Charlotte Observer, "They are regular customers and they were intrigued by it, but they don't believe in that."She said she didn't know their names.Brady also told the Charlotte Observer that the warning was not a publicity stunt, but a matter of full disclosure, even if it hurt the possibility of a quick sale.