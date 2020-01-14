Society

Stoves blamed for carbon monoxide issues at McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the issues at McDougald Terrace continue, Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott discussed what the relocation has cost so far and what their inspections have revealed.

In a news conference Monday, Scott said DHA spent $485,000 on relocating residents. This is the second week they have been out of their homes after a voluntary evacuation.

In addition, Scott said that inspections inside apartments showed that stoves are causing the carbon monoxide issues at McDougald Terrace. Inspectors found more than 130 faulty stoves inside apartments.

Some furnaces and water heaters are causing additional carbon monoxide issues as well, Scott said. Inspectors are expected to finish checking apartments Monday.

DHA is working to learn how much replacing and repairing those stoves will cost the agency and a timetable for those repairs.

Scott said he hoped federal money will come in soon to help with relocation costs.

"Of course we're concerned and that's why as I mentioned earlier, we're seeking assistance at the federal level and the United States HUD or Housing and Urban Development," Scott said.

For now, the agency is dipping into its capital fund.

"It can't go forever," Scott said. "I believe currently our capital fund balance is around $7 million but I also want to make and stress that the capital fund is for our entire portfolio. This is not just for McDougald Terrace. This is for all roughly 1800 units we have."

Scott said the agency hopes to move residents back into their apartments Thursday.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, city commissioners and other officials will meets with members of the media Tuesday to discuss whether a $95 million affordable housing bond will be used to deal with the issues at McDougald Terrace.

