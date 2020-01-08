McDougald Terrace

'Large amount of raw sewage': McDougald Terrace's numerous problems dating back to 2017 detailed in emails, reports

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly-released documents and email exchanges that ABC11 has acquired show that carbon monoxide wasn't the only issue plaguing McDougald Terrace, which is operated by the Durham Housing Authority.

There were also sewage issues dating to 2017.

At that time, a Durham investigator noted in a Stormwater Investigation Report: "Very high ammonia and detergents (were) detected" and there was a "very strong sewer smell."

RELATED: How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide scare

Just this past November, Durham City Manager Tom Bonfield said in an email to DHA Executive Director Anthony Scott that "the problems of illegal and unsanitary discharge of domestic sewage from buildings are McDougald Terrace continue to be inadequately responded to by the Durham Housing Authority and need immediate attention."



"DHA has not provide weekly updates, which is required," Bonfield said.

Documents show the city conducted an investigation in August that found, "a large amount of raw sewage was seen discharging from a private sanitary manhole owned by the Durham Housing Authority."

A look inside Durham public housing amid failing federal scores

DHA was issued a Notice of Violation.

As city officials were pushing DHA to make a permanent fix to the sewer lines, reports started coming in about concerns with carbon monoxide levels.

SEND US A MESSAGE: Do you have a question or tip about McDougald Terrace? Tell us about it here.

An email from Durham Emergency Management Director Jim Groves stated: "Data shows that there were 7 incidents with elevated levels of CO in adults and infants from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24," and also notes there was one infant fatality in which, "We are unable to determine if the cardiac arrest was CO or other causes."

The city created a CO Task Force and found there were elevated readings in apartments by the stove or water heater.

Repairs have apparently been made to the sewer line.

A city official said the DHA reported the work has been done on the sewer line, although a city investigator has not yet gone to the site to inspect the repairs.

FULL MCDOUGALD TERRACE COVERAGE
McDougald Terrace resident claims DHA told her nothing about CO issue
DHA begins 'emergency relocation' at McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide concerns
'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents vent to DHA over carbon monoxide, other concerns
Durham EMS official's concerns launched carbon monoxide investigation at McDougald Terrace, documents show
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurham countycarbon monoxidemcdougald terraceaffordable housingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
Going inside the dismal state of Durham public housing
Durham mayor to shuffle funding for McDougald Terrace
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
DHA begins 'emergency relocation' of all McDougald Terrace residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 80 dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case need help
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart
Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Squirrel breaks into, damages Atlanta home
Show More
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified
2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
More TOP STORIES News