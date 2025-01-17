Durham Police searching for man identified as suspect in November murder on E. Lawson Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in November.

Chasaray Newman, 40, is wanted in connection with the Nov. 27 death of LaMarcus Alston, 45, of Durham.

Chasaray Newman Durham Police Department

Alston was found on the 1200 block of East Lawson Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made. Newman has been charged with murder but he is not in custody.

Anyone who sees or has information about Newman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Investigator B. Garth at 919-560-4440 ext. 29313. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

