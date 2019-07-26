Society

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park is now sensory friendly

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls are taking steps to make visiting the ballpark a positive experience for everyone.

They're partnering with KultureCity to make the Durham Bulls Athletic Park sensory inclusive.

The DBAP is offering special kits to fans who may have sensory needs, such as people with autism or PTSD.

The sensory bags include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and a weighted lap pad. They'll be available for checkout at the guest services desk at no cost.

The staff at DBAP has also been trained on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

The DBAP also has a number of quiet areas posted throughout the ballpark for fans who need a quiet space.

The DBAP will also host a sensory friendly night on July 28 when fans will also have access to a dedicated sensory room on the Suite Level if they need a quieter and more secure environment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamautismbaseballgood sportsptsd
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New apartments, shopping center planned for Olde Towne site in Raleigh
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Incoming NCSU freshman inappropriately grabbed while visiting campus
Women rank kindness as No. 1 quality they want in partner
Taste This: Redneck BBQ Lab in Johnston County sure to satisfy
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
NC State students create mobile museum to preserve Princeville's history
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Raleigh man clear fraud charges on credit report
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car
Raleigh pastor's wife gives birth to third child on UNC Rex elevator
Raleigh bands find new use for storage units as rehearsal space
More TOP STORIES News