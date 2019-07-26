The Durham Bulls Athletic Park is now sensory friendly

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls are taking steps to make visiting the ballpark a positive experience for everyone.
They're partnering with KultureCity to make the Durham Bulls Athletic Park sensory inclusive.
The DBAP is offering special kits to fans who may have sensory needs, such as people with autism or PTSD.
The sensory bags include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and a weighted lap pad. They'll be available for checkout at the guest services desk at no cost.
The staff at DBAP has also been trained on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
The DBAP also has a number of quiet areas posted throughout the ballpark for fans who need a quiet space.
The DBAP will also host a sensory friendly night on July 28 when fans will also have access to a dedicated sensory room on the Suite Level if they need a quieter and more secure environment.
