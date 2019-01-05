RELIGION

Memorial service held for NC minister who devoted life to social justice

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial service held for NC minister who devoted life to social justice

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Mourners coming from near and far filled nearly every pew inside the Edenton Street United Methodist Church Saturday.

They gathered for the Reverend Vernon Tyson's memorial service. He was 89 when he died one week earlier at his Raleigh home.

During the service, friends and family shared fond memories of the courageous clergyman who devoted his life to social justice.

In 2013,Tyson was one of the people arrested by authorities during the Moral Monday demonstrations at the North Carolina General Assembly. But many people who rose and addressed mourners said that action was one of many he took during his long life; stances that were sometimes unpopular among his neighbors and other clergy.

"He was an early advocate for racial justice," recalled his friend the Reverend Joe Mann. "I was a part of his church in Jonesboro when he had to stand up in the church, inviting an African-American to preach, which caused quite a stir. And yet he stood firm,and the church voted to go ahead."

Reverend Tyson's son Tim Tyson is a historian, an executive board member of the NC NAACP and professor at UNC and Duke. He wrote about his father in the book "Blood Done Sign My Name," and he told me back in 2008 when the book became a film with Rick Schroeder playing his dad, "It makes all the sense in the world to try and tell those stories for the largest audience possible."

He and his relatives have many memories of his father, and shared some with the mourners inside the church, where Tyson once tended a flock of the faithful as a younger man.

"He was so deeply happy when he was appointed to be your minister," Tyson said.

The Reverend Ned Hill spoke of the time when the Vernon Tyson drove a very ill, drug-addicted man to a detox center, and the man threw up inside Tyson's car.

"He starts crying and whining, 'I miss my mother.' Most individuals would have been upset or angry about what happened," said Hill. "We've got the smell and the sound, and what Vernon said came from that deep well of compassion he had. He said 'yes, and I miss my mother, too.' That was really who Vernon Tyson was."

Tyson won many awards during his long life, including a Distinguished Service Award from the North Carolina Council of Churches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreligionracial profilingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Congregation comes together after Raleigh church vandalized
Death threats were made against Rev. Billy Graham, FBI report says
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
More religion
SOCIETY
Gov shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Cumberland County man wins $10 million on scratch-off game
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
More Society
Top Stories
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
Gov shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Cam Johnson scores 15 points, No. 15 UNC tops Pitt 85-60
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles
Show More
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Wake Inn
Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student
Study finds link between depression and social media use among teens
More News