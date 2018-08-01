CAPTURING CAROLINAS

The story behind Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

Historic Oakwood Cemetery serves as final resting place for more than 1500 Confederate soldiers. (WTVD)

Emily Rodrigues
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Originally known as Soldiers' Cemetery, Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery spans a remarkable 102 acres.

It was in 1866 when the Ladies Memorial Association of Wake County vowed to find an appropriate resting place for their Confederate heroes.

Within a few short years, the monumental task of relocating 546 Confederate soldiers began.

These soldiers were removed from various burial sites, throughout Wake County, and re-interred in the then newly established Oakwood Cemetery.

Soldiers buried in Gettysburg, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, were eventually transferred to Oakwood as well.

The prominent downtown Raleigh Cemetery now serves as the final resting place for nearly 1500 Confederate Soldiers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyCapturing Carolinashistorycemeterysoldiersdrones
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Is that an angel in clouds?
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
More Society
Top Stories
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Fayetteville teen says naked man tried to grab him on walk to school
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
Back-to-school countdown checklist
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
Police: Chapel Hill man charged with murder after stabbing his brother
Show More
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
NC school districts suing state officials for $750 million
Is that an angel in clouds?
Durham student in hot water after video shows him using N-word
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
More News