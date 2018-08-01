The story behind Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery

Originally known as Soldiers' Cemetery, Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery spans a remarkable 102 acres.It was in 1866 when the Ladies Memorial Association of Wake County vowed to find an appropriate resting place for their Confederate heroes.Within a few short years, the monumental task of relocating 546 Confederate soldiers began.These soldiers were removed from various burial sites, throughout Wake County, and re-interred in the then newly established Oakwood Cemetery.Soldiers buried in Gettysburg, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, were eventually transferred to Oakwood as well.The prominent downtown Raleigh Cemetery now serves as the final resting place for nearly 1500 Confederate Soldiers.