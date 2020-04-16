Society

Fayetteville man said he lost 100 pounds, spent a month in the hospital while battling COVID-19

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After spending nearly a month fighting for his life at Cape Fear Valley Health hospital, Alfred Payne wanted to share his COVID-19 recovery story and offer a chance to educate others.

"This is not the flu. This is corona(virus) can and will kill you. It's not a game," said Payne, who shot cellphone video of himself while in the hospital. "Treat this like your life depends on it because it does. How serious you take this can mean your life."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When he first contracted symptoms of COVID-19, he said the attack began a fever and uncontrollable sweating. It later progressed into hallucination, pneumonia, double kidney failure and losing almost 100 pounds. He was on daily dialysis and intubated to help with breathing.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

The father of three spoke to ABC11 from the comfort of his home on Thursday after being hospitalized for nearly a month.

"It's terrifying. Totally terrifying. I did not think I would be here. I saw things that some people probably wouldn't believe," said Payne.

The New York native's close friend lost six family members to COVID-19 in just one week. He decided to share his story of survival and offer words to the healthcare workers who stood by his side through it all.

RELATED: New York now has more coronavirus cases than any country outside the US

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live. Without them, I would not be here," said Payne.

As it stands now, Payne has memory loss and is currently in physical therapy learning to walk again. He had high blood pressure before COVID-19, but miraculously doesn't anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillecumberland countyroad to recoverycoronaviruscumberland county newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper releases statement on call with Trump
Triangle woman on national panel to find COVID-19 treatments, vaccine
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy: LIVE
How antibody testing and contact tracing might work for NC to reopen
Sampson Co. investigators searching for missing mother of 3
Builders halt work to encourage jobsite safety amid pandemic
Fayetteville police celebrate 5-year-old's birthday
Show More
Bulk chicken sale in Raleigh causes traffic jam
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Here are a few Triangle groups donating food, care packages
NC reports 0 flu deaths last week as COVID-19 deaths climb
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
More TOP STORIES News