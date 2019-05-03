Society

VIDEO: 'Baby Shark' helps girl with spinal defect succeed during therapy

One little girl was facing a long road to recovery from a severe spinal defect. Then, doctors put the viral song "Baby Shark" to good use in helping her recover!

One little girl was facing a long road to recovery from a severe spinal defect. Then, doctors put a viral song to good use in helping her recover!

That song is the recent viral hit song "Baby Shark."

When doctors started singing the song to young Harper to make her feel comfortable, she started to respond more positively to therapy.

Therapists said they liked the beat of the song, and they used it as a metronome for Harper to walk to.
