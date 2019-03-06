Society

VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Some brave firefighters in Virginia are being praised for their patriotic act in the middle of an inferno.

By ABC7.com staff
Some brave firefighters in Virginia are being praised for their patriotic act in the middle of an inferno.

Hopewell's Moose Lodge went up in flames on Monday night. As the fire raged, several firefighters set out to save the American flag, which was flying on a pole just feet from the building.

One firefighter doused the flames with water while two others quickly lowered the flag.

The fire chief said everything is a risk and safety was taken into consideration before they got to work.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyvirginiaus worldamerican flagfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
13 Clayton businesses caught selling alcohol to minors, police say
Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Wake County superintendent tries to ease ICE fears of undocumented families
Show More
Cooper touts plan to hike teacher pay, proposes $3.9M school bond
Openly gay Durham city council member addresses school after having appearance canceled
Downtown Fayetteville urban design plan points to thriving, vibrant district
Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake
Coach K doubtful Zion Williamson will return Saturday against UNC
More TOP STORIES News