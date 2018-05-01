SOCIETY

Volunteers carry NC WWII veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave

Volunteers help WWII veteran to his wife's grave (Credit: Jon Boone via WSOC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
At 96, George Boone figured 70 yards was the closest he would get to his late wife's grave during a recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

The WWII veteran lacked the strength to walk to her gravestone by himself but two good Samaritans stepped in to help.

Boone, a former B-24 pilot who was shot out of the sky and held as a prisoner of war by the Nazis during his service, traveled to Washington, D.C. from North Carolina on an Honor Flight.

Although a trip to his wife Alma's grave deviated from the planned tour, volunteers made sure George could visit the love of his life, who was laid to rest in April 2008, WSOC reports.

As the group reached the site, Boone's son remembered he forgot something crucial.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I said, 'Dad, I forgot the wheelchair," Jon told CNN. "Do you think you can walk with assistance?'"

While Boone said no, the volunteers refused to give up on the mission.

After some quick thinking, they made a chair out of their arms and lifted Boone all the way to his wife's resting place.

"He said 'This is my honor and privilege. I'm going to carry you. Wrap your arms around my neck. I've got you. And, off they went," Jon said about the volunteers.

It was a gesture that left them men speechless.

"Without a doubt, it gives you so much pride to be an American," Jon said. "It's not all what we see on the news. There are incredible people out there waiting to do good things and show acts of kindness."

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodveteranbuzzworthynorth carolina newsWashington D.C.
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News