Society

Volunteers clean up trash at Falls Lake

By
A group of mostly student volunteers collected more than 500 bags of trash at Falls Lake Hickory Hill Boat Ramp on Sunday.

"We picked this lake because recently, in the news, they've faced a lot of plastic pollution," said Justin Okafor, a student at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. "If you drive around this area, there's a lot of plastic contaminants."

The students are planning more of these cleanups.

"We work to come together to clean communities and do other active events so that we can clean up and make everyone have a happy and healthy community," said Allison Renteria, .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurham countywake countygranville countyrecyclinggood newsplastic pollution
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
NC man sought after beating girlfriend when she refuses to help in crime
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after woman stabbed during robbery
NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Show More
Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K9
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Man hit by car while crossing Glenwood Ave
2 arrested after standoff at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News