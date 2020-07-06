juneteenth

Wake County leaders to vote on making Juneteenth a paid holiday

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Commissioners are expected to take up a vote Monday evening to officially recognize June 19, better known as Juneteenth, as a paid county holiday.

Chairman Greg Ford made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend by thanking Commissioner Jessica Holmes for her lead in helping to champion the effort.

RELATED: What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery


"We could have simply proclaimed Juneteenth as a county holiday and done a resolution. That simply would have been a piece of paper with no material impact," Holmes told ABC11. "As far as I'm concerned should have been done prior to Juneteenth. But because we wanted to create real change and actually make it county holiday, that is why we decided to bring it forward at this point in time."

Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, stems from the day the last slaves were freed on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas. The date comes two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. News of the president's signing took that long before it reached slaves in Galveston.

Many companies across the United States began to recognize Juneteenth publicly and provide it as a paid holiday to their employees.

Across the country, 47 out of the 50 states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota currently do not recognize or celebrate the day.

WATCH: Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

Following Chairman Ford's tweet, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tweeted her support to say the city would be doing the same.


"We talk about freedom in America and I think it's very important that we signify this day and make it a paid holiday," said Raleigh Mayor Pro-Tem Corey Branch.

Both Raleigh and Wake County government plan to count the holiday as a paid one beginning in 2021.

As is the case for several other recognized holidays, Juneteenth will be observed on a Friday if the holiday falls on a Saturday and the Monday after the holiday if June 19 occurs on a Sunday.

Raleigh City Council will vote on the matter at the Tuesday meeting.

Currently, the state of North Carolina recognizes Juneteenth. However, not as a paid holiday.

In 2007, state lawmakers passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a paid holiday once it becomes a federally recognized as such.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyraleighholidayblack historywake county newsrace in americaraleigh newsjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Raleigh, Wake Co. leaders push to recognize Juneteenth as holiday
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 55,318 patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19
What's the risk of COVID-19 spread at day camps?
Judge blocks Graham ordinance requring protest permits
Zach Braff promises to take care of Nick Cordero's family
Trump wrongly accuses Bubba Wallace of perpetrating 'a hoax'
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Show More
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
As schools plan partial reopening, parents worry about juggling kids, job
Holly Springs woman relishes 105th birthday parade
Videos show July 4th parties without masks, social distancing
Museum will keep Dukes of Hazzard car with Confederate flag
More TOP STORIES News