Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

Friday also marked Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.
The panel included:
- Dr. Deborah Stroman: UNC and Racial Equity Institute teacher
- Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis
- Pastor Andy Thompson
- Pastor Benji Kelley
ABC11's Joel Brown moderated the discussion.
