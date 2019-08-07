'Something that's natural': Wake County moms pose for breastfeeding photo shoot

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Wake County mothers wanted to celebrate and normalize breastfeeding so they gathered for a photo shoot with their babies.Kim Hall, who owns Opal + Ivy Photography in Apex, said she wanted to normalize breastfeeding so women feel more comfortable when feeding their babies in public."There are so many stories about women who get shamed and who feel uncomfortable," Hall said. "We really want to bring awareness to that to make them know that it's really something that's natural. You should always feel confident."The photos were taken at Lake Crabtree County Park during World Breastfeeding Week. August is National Breastfeeding Month.The seven women represent a range of mothers from Wake County in their 20s and 30s.Some photos show Danielle Rodriguez nursing two babies. 21-month-old Lucia and 5-month-old Joseph."I nursed throughout my entire pregnancy," Rodriguez said. "I now nurse both my babies. I am a nursing mom and it's the most amazing thing I've ever done with my body. To be a part of this and show the world is just a great opportunity."In the photos, Khacey Coston is nursing her 16-month-old toddler, Rowan."When kids are ready to ween, they will," Coston said. "It's not about weening by a certain age."The photos are getting traction on social media."It's important to normalize breastfeeding," Coston said. "It's something that if we want to or if we are able to, that all women should be able to do."