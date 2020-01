WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Warren County centenarian celebrated her 107th birtthday Thursday.Roxie Davis was surrounded by family and friends as they sang happy birthday.She was born in 1913--when William Taft was president of the United States and World War I had yet to begin.Davis said she remembered when a five-pound bag of sugar cost a few cents.More family will join her for a bigger birthday party on Saturday.